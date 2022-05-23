Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

