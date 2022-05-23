Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $58.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

