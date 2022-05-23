Enovix (ENVX) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.88% -11.85% -4.95%

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -8.87 Enovix Competitors $646.25 million $19.61 million 3.44

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 136 663 988 34 2.51

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 254.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 77.85%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Enovix competitors beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

