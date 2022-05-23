Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of EFSC opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

