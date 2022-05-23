Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envista by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after acquiring an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Envista by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares during the period.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $172,020.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,773 shares of company stock worth $7,564,998 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

