ePlus (PLUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ePlus by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

