Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRT Apartments Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRT. StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

