Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $106.46 on Monday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

