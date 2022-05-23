Exscientia (EXAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. On average, analysts expect Exscientia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

