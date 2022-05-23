Financial Comparison: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alico and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million 2.83 $34.86 million $7.56 5.38 TerrAscend $210.42 million 3.47 $3.11 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 54.86% 0.01% 0.01% TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alico and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89

Alico presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 221.55%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Alico.

Summary

Alico beats TerrAscend on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

TerrAscend Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

