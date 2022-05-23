FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Reduced by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSV opened at $120.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $115.33 and a twelve month high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

