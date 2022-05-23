FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Allakos Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.83) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.29). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 163.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

