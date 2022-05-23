FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Issued By Cormark (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million.

Shares of FLT stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.10 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

