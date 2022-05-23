FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$1.88 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The company has a market cap of C$645.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,584,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,310,720. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,808 and sold 468,000 shares valued at $690,993.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.