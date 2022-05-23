FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter.
