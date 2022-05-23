FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Issued By Stifel Firstegy (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $9.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.49. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.84 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

