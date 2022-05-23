FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Boosted by Stifel Firstegy

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNE. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

BNE opened at C$10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59. The stock has a market cap of C$391.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

