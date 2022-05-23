FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.76.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $81.41 on Monday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77. The company has a market cap of $600.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.