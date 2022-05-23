FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of HEPA opened at $0.75 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

