FY2022 EPS Estimates for NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Lifted by Analyst

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for NightHawk Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.10). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

NHWK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NightHawk Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NightHawk Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NightHawk Biosciences stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.44. NightHawk Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 1,995.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHWK. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

