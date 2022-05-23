FY2022 EPS Estimates for Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Cut by Analyst

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Perpetual Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE PMT opened at C$1.27 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

