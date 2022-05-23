FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Raised by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.