FY2022 EPS Estimates for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Decreased by Edison Inv. Res

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SIGA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Mestemacher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for SIGA Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $897.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 224,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

