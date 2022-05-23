FY2022 EPS Estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.96.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0663 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

