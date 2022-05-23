FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vallourec S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vallourec in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.62.

Vallourec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.