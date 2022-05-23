FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zurich Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.