Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,553 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Geron worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GERN. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $7,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Geron by 1,890.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 413,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Geron by 786.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

GERN stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.