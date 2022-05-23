Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.63 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

