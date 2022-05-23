Guess’ (GES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guess’ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GES stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess’ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guess’ by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter worth $2,593,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’ (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

