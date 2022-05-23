Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $77.60 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $130.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

