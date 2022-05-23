GXO Logistics, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GXO Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GXO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 34.70.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

