Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 280.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $67,642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Stephens cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

