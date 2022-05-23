Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,172,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

