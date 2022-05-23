Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $31.80 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $29.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $130.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $130.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBIO. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $3.68 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

