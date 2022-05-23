Head-To-Head Analysis: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) versus Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GigaMedia and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48% Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79%

Volatility & Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GigaMedia and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 103.88%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.08 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.50 Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.28 $49.65 million $0.14 46.07

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chindata Group beats GigaMedia on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

