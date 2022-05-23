Head-To-Head Review: Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) vs. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ipsidy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ipsidy and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsidy 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceNow 2 1 26 0 2.83

ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $657.57, indicating a potential upside of 51.85%. Given ServiceNow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Ipsidy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Ipsidy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Ipsidy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsidy and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsidy N/A N/A N/A ServiceNow 3.56% 8.66% 3.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ipsidy and ServiceNow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsidy $2.29 million 31.89 -$17.67 million N/A N/A ServiceNow $5.90 billion 14.72 $230.00 million $1.10 393.66

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Ipsidy.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Ipsidy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ipsidy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ipsidy Inc. operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing; CARDPLUS, a secure plastic identity credentials and loyalty card products. In addition, it provides payment processing solutions, such as TRANXA, a multi-application payment gateway and switch that provides payment solutions for online retailers and physical merchant locations; and an unattended kiosk application and backend management system, which is integrated with a transit ticketing system. The company was formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Ipsidy Inc. in February 2017. Ipsidy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Long Beach, New York.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.