Head-To-Head Survey: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) versus Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ping Identity alerts:

84.3% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ping Identity and Oncology Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $299.45 million 5.37 -$64.39 million ($0.82) -22.98 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncology Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ping Identity.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -21.80% -4.99% -3.46% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ping Identity and Oncology Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 4 10 1 2.80 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ping Identity presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.16%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Ping Identity has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -1.91, indicating that its share price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ping Identity beats Oncology Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners. The company's platform offers secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; access security; directory solution; dynamic authorization; risk management; identity verification; API intelligence; orchestration; and fraud detection. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions through a direct sales force. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Oncology Pharma (Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.