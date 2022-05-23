Head-To-Head Survey: Rallybio (RLYB) and Its Rivals

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rallybio to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rallybio alerts:

92.9% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rallybio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rallybio Competitors 6432 21096 43305 870 2.54

Rallybio currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 169.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 130.22%. Given Rallybio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rallybio is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Rallybio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A -42.33% -28.99% Rallybio Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rallybio and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio N/A -$47.01 million -2.71 Rallybio Competitors $1.86 billion $248.94 million -0.97

Rallybio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rallybio. Rallybio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; and RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.