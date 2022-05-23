Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 197,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hexcel by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hexcel by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.