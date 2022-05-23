HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $30,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 72,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $234.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

