HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 401,691 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,320,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 899,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $36.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.