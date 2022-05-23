HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

