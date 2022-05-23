HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,165 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 541,075 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

