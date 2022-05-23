HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 305.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 136,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

