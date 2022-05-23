Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.