Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

FIXX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. FIX cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $88.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of -0.21. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 10,900.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

