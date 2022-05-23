Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

