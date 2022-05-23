HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of HUTCHMED worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $9.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

HCM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

