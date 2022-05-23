Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $19,117,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 447,480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $8,254,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

