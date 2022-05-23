Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of IRT opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.